Duchess Meghan's luxurious travel bag has a secret tribute to Prince Harry He's never far from her mind…

The Duchess of Sussex may have spent some time away from her husband while she celebrated her baby shower with her close friends in New York, but she proved with her latest luxury accessory that Prince Harry was firmly in her thoughts - since she had it embossed with his initial, 'H'. Aaaw. In the snaps taken of Meghan leaving the Mark Hotel to return home to the UK, the glistening gold leaf letter could be seen clearly on her Cuyana Le Sud Leather Weekender bag - the brand offers the personalisation service on all its accessories, so we're not surprised she took advantage!

Meghan had her hold-all embossed with the letter 'H'

The $395 bag has since sold out, as predicted, so you'll have to join the waiting list if you want to travel in Meghan-style. Sob. The multi-purpose carry-on is made from full grain leather, has a padded shoulder strap and an interior pocket made to fit a 15-inch laptop - we wonder if the Duchess houses her tech inside! Our guess? She pops her beloved yoga mat in there.

This isn't the first time Meghan has personalised her accessories to declare her love for Harry, of course. In April 2017, she was spotted out and about in Toronto wearing a gold ring with the letter 'H' on it, and most memorably, she was photographed wearing a 'H' and 'M' necklace by The Right Hand Gal in December 2016 - a moment that revealed the couple's then-rumoured relationship to the press.

We certainly got a little more of an insight into Duchess Meghan's off-duty style during her trip to the Big Apple. With her casual Cuyana hold-all, she wore head-to-toe athleisure for her flight to London, choosing adidas trainers, Lulu Lemon sports leggings and an Ingrid and Isabel jacket zipped up over her bump, and a chic camel coat over the top. After a busy few days socialising and celebrating, we can hardly blame the mum-to-be…

