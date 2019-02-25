Meghan Markle brings the glam in statement earrings and a chic white blazer The pregnant Duchess looks magnificent in monochrome

The Duchess of Sussex may be heavily pregnant, and no doubt extremely warm in the 22-degree sunshine during the royal tour of Morocco, but that doesn't mean she lets her outfit suffer - oh no! Prince Harry's stunning wife headed to a social entrepreneurs event and market at the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat on the third day of their tour and did a quick change from her dressed-down look she rocked that morning. We just love it when the Duchess works the monochrome look - she does this kind of attire so well - it's super easy to emulate, and would suit anyone.

Meghan, 37, wore a simple black, flowing dress which skimmed her baby bump perfectly. She added one of her favourite items - a sleek white blazer and teamed the look with kitten heels that had a slingback finish. But we have to say - her dazzling statement earrings just blew us away. The big gold circular discs were the perfect finishing touch to her simple yet stylish look and the slicked-back ponytail scored her top marks in the style stakes.

The look is slightly more formal than the ensemble she stepped out in earlier that day. The former Suits star teaming her khaki green, J Crew Field Mechanic jacket with a Breton striped jumper, black skinny jeans a pair of slouchy black suede boots by Stuart Weitzman and bar stud earrings by Ecksand.

Harry and Meghan looked in great spirits as they arrived hand-in-hand at the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports, where they learned about Morocco's developing programme of supporting children with special needs through equine therapy.

The royal couple walked past horses in a stable block and reached out to stroke the animals. They proceeded to join a horse-grooming session at the club in the capital, Rabat, before watching a riding demonstration and meeting trainers and instructors.

