Duchess Meghan dazzles in Dior at evening reception in Morocco It was Meghan and Harry's second day in the African country

The Duchess of Sussex changed into a glamorous kaftan-inspired gown after a day spent in Asni Town in Morocco's Atlas Mountains. Accompanied by her husband Prince Harry, Meghan looked breath-taking in a cream Dior dress at a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Morocco at the British Residence in Rabat. The royal couple spent the evening meeting influential Moroccan women and speaking to the nation's young entrepreneurs and disabled athletes. The Duchess, who is seven months pregnant with her first child, smiled as she chatted alongside her husband, who was dressed in a very dapper navy suit.

LIVE UPDATES - Morocco tour day two

Former actress Meghan's cream gown was by Dior and the perfect choice for a warm African evening. We love the elegant draping of the fabric on her baby bump. The royal teamed the stunning ensemble with some golden heels, a matching clutch. The mum-to-be styled her hair in an elegant up-do and chose a natural makeup look, adding a sweep of highlighter to her cheeks.

MORE: Royal style watch: the most fabulous regal outfits of the week

Earlier in the day, Meghan and Harry visited a boarding house in Asni Town, on the Atlas Mountains. Moroccan NGO ‘Education For All’ builds boarding houses for girls aged 12 to 18, ensuring that girls from rural communities in the High Atlas Mountains region can access secondary education.

Loading the player...

The pair then met students and teachers at a secondary school, where the Prince watched children playing football on the sports grounds. Harry invested Michael McHugo, founder of ‘Education for All’, with an MBE for services to improving gender equality in education in Morocco.

MORE: Kate Middleton's jewellery collection - see all of her precious pieces

On Monday, the couple are due to visit the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports to learn more about equine therapy, before attending a cooking demonstration in Rabat. They will finish their visit by hearing from young social entrepreneurs about youth empowerment in Morocco.