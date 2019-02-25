Meghan Markle goes casual for final day of Morocco royal tour The royal couple have another busy day ahead!

The Duchess of Sussex has stepped out for the final day of her busy royal tour of Morocco – looking gorgeous once again in her green J Crew Field Mechanic Jacket! She styled the look with a spring-ready striped jumper, black skinny jeans, slouchy black suede boots by Stuart Weitzman and bar stud earrings by Ecksand. Love. The Duke and Duchess were photographed arriving at the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports to learn more about Morocco’s developing programme of supporting children with special needs through equine therapy. They are set to attend a horse grooming session with some of the children, before watching a riding demonstration and meeting trainers and instructors.

Meghan and Harry will also meet young people from disadvantaged backgrounds who have benefited from the programmes at the centre, as well as a mental health charity and individuals involved. Adorably, they are set to attend a cooking workshop during the afternoon, with youngsters from Rabat and a top chef - the children will make pancakes from Together: Our Community Cookbook, which the Duchess produced with the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen last year. Yum!

Duchess Meghan proves she feels very British with sweet royal baby tribute

Today's outfit follows Sunday evening's stunning gown, which Meghan wore for a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Morocco. Didn't she look beautiful? The breath-taking caped dress was by Dior, and she wore chic metallic heels to match. The royal couple are set to fly home on Tuesday, and will no doubt enjoy a relaxing private evening together on Monday night. Meghan is thought to be beginning her maternity leave soon, and she and Harry are of course preparing for their move to Frogmore Cottage, too. Exciting times!

Duchess Meghan's luxurious travel bag has a secret tribute to Prince Harry