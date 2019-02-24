Duchess Meghan recycles favourite shoes to Morocco's Atlas Mountains The newlyweds dressed in style to visit the remote African town

Duchess Meghan looked radiant as she and her husband Prince Harry began their tour of Morocco on Sunday. The royal, who is pregnant with the couple's first child, dressed a chic navy blazer and skinny jeans for a busy day of engagements in the North African country. Meghan and Harry began by paying a visit to a school boarding house in Asni Town on the Atlas Mountains. They then visited a local secondary school and made a final stop at the original 'Education For All' boarding house where the Duke presented an MBE.

Meghan looked chic as she stepped out in Morocco

Meghan's outfit also featured her favourite Birdies Blackbird slippers, which she has worn previously in Toronto in 2017. The stylish design has faux shealing insoles, and were the perfect choice for a busy day walking around Morocco. While she is known for her 'messy bun', the mum-to-be styled her hair down in a sleek, straight style and opted for a natural makeup look for the mountain excursion.

It has been a busy couple of weeks for former actress Meghan, who is thought to be two months away from her due date. The Duchess had just a few days to recover at home in England after her trip to New York for her baby shower, then she was off to Morocco with Harry for the three-day state visit.

Meghan gets a tattoo in Morocco

Meghan and Harry arrived at Casablanca Airport on Saturday and were greeted by the British Ambassador to Morocco and his wife. Their Sunday engagements included visiting Moroccan NGO ‘Education For All’, which builds boarding houses for girls aged 12 to 18. This initiative ensures that girls from rural communities in the High Atlas Mountains region can access secondary education. The couple met with the girls and their housemother, with Meghan enjoying a Henna ceremony.

The pair then met students and teachers at a secondary school, where the Prince watched children playing football on the sports grounds. Harry invested Michael McHugo, founder of ‘Education for All’, with the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire 2019 for services to improving gender equality in education in Morocco.