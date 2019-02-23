Meghan Markle wraps bump in red Valentino for Morocco babymoon Airport chic for the wife of Prince Harry!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked quite the stylish couple as they were pictured at Casablanca airport on Saturday evening as they kicked off their royal tour in Morocco. The happy pair were greeted by the British Ambassador to Morocco and his wife, and Harry inspected a Guard of Honour when he arrived. Meghan looked chic as ever in a red dress by Valentino, accessorising with a pink clutch, matching gloves and heels. Looking fresh-faced, Meghan, 37, sported her usual subtle, glowing look - particularly impressive since she only recently returned from her whirlwind baby shower trip to New York!

It must have been a difficult task for the Duchess to decide what to wear on this trip - after all, the weather is quite different from the UK temperatures we are experiencing right now. Morocco is currently reaching the early 20s, so you can bet she left her favourite crew-neck jumpers and smart dress coats behind!

Not only that, but the royal is seven months pregnant, so this set of clothes must have taken some planning (as well as showing respect for the predominant religion of Morocco, Islam).

Another glamorous royal who has jetted to Morocco recently is Queen Letizia, who visited last week with husband King Felipe. The Spanish royal rocked a fabulous selection of outfits during the trip, but one of our favourite looks has to be the ensemble she sported when she arrived. When the 46-year-old stepped off the plane, she rocked a classic grey number that was cut in a classic fit and flare design. Ever the accessories Queen, she teamed it with some matching heels and a clutch from one of her favourite designer labels, Hugo Boss. Stay tuned for more beautiful outfits from the royal tour!

