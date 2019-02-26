Did Duchess Meghan just wear one of her favourite skirts as a dress? Either way, it's a nifty trick

The Duchess of Sussex has certainly been impressing royal fashion fans over the past few days as she visited Morocco on an official tour with husband Prince Harry – though one recent outfit did have some social media users a little confused. For Meghan's second style change of the day on Monday, her floaty pleated dress looked remarkably similar to Givenchy midi skirt she has worn before – leading many to wonder if she had in fact just hoicked it up to create a brand new outfit. Impressive.

Meghan's pretty pleated dress was thought to be a reimagined skirt

With its straight-across neckline, it was a fair guess, but it's since been revealed that Meghan's dress was in fact a dress, and it was from Palm Springs design duo Loyd/Ford. The brand posted a picture of the pleated mini dress on their Instagram page on Tuesday morning, simply captioning it with the hashtags: "#loydford #meghanmarkle #black #pleateddress #duchessofsussex." It's actually in the sale, reduced to £323.53 from £431.38 online – so better hurry if you're interested!

Marks & Spencer's £8 striped top really is JUST like Meghan Markle's

Loading the player...

The rumoured multi-tasking garment was the Duchess' beautiful Givenchy number, which she first wore to meet with students and academics from the Association of Commonwealth Universities for the first time since becoming the institution's patron. The pretty chiffon piece has a whimsical, asymmetric hemline and Meghan looked to have teamed it with a matching top, though many believe it was in fact a bespoke all-in-one.

The original Givenchy look

Now it's all cleared up, Meghan's loyal fans seem to be pretty happy with the outcome. One wrote on Twitter: "I liked the skirt/dress from Givenchy, thankfully it has not been altered as I would like to see it again one day in its original form!" Agreed. No doubt the Duchess will wear it again at some point, since she often recycles her favourite items.

Meghan Markle stuns in vibrant gown to meet King Mohammed VI of Morocco alongside Prince Harry