Princess Eugenie's retro outfit really reminds us of the 60s Vintage style for the daughter of Prince Andrew

A bride never forgets her wedding dress - after all, it's the most important outfit she will ever wear, right? Most brides get their gown dry-cleaned, boxed and it goes in the attic after the wedding is over - but not Princess Eugenie. The daughter of Prince Andrew -who tied the knot in October - is able to see her dress whenever she likes - because it is currently on display as part of the royal wedding exhibition at Windsor Castle. The gorgeous 29-year-old visited the exhibit on Thursday evening ahead of the 1 March launch, and although it was fabulous to see the royal take her first glimpse of the dress on display, we couldn't help but notice her outfit, which had a distinctive, swinging 60's, retro vibe. She teamed a black lace mini dress with a monochrome, dogtooth coat that had a wide lapel. Leaving her legs bare, she added black high heel stilettos and kept her makeup simple.

Princess Eugenie looked gorgeous at Windsor Castle

The Royal Family official Instagram shared a shot of the Princess at the exhibit and wrote: "Last night Princess Eugenie visited Windsor Castle to see the installation of HRH’s & Jack Brooksbank’s wedding outfits." Eugenie visited the exhibition with Senior Curator Caroline de Guitat and Head of Exhibitions Theresa-Mary Morton, who are responsible for bringing the exhibition to Windsor Castle.

We loved the houdstooth print

And it's not just Eugenie's dress that is on display - big sister Princess Beatrice's maid of honour outfit is there too - as well as bridesmaids dresses like those worn by Princess Charlotte and Robbie Williams’ daughter Teddy, and really excitingly - the dazzling tiara Eugenie borrowed from the Queen.

Get the look - £75, Topshop

Alongside the dress, Eugenie has recorded a message about the style, and why she chose to rock a V neck back cut. "I had always wanted a low back, part of it was showing my scar.

MORE: Princess Eugenie's burgundy dress has the funkiest neckline - did you spot it?

I believe scars tell a story about your past and your future and it’s a way of getting rid of a taboo. For me it's a way of communicating with people who are going through either similar situations with scoliosis or having a scar of their own they are trying to deal with." Well said!

READ: Princess Beatrice just wore the most flattering skirt we have ever seen