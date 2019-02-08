Princess Eugenie's stunning wedding dress to go on display at Windsor Castle Where's the ticket queue?

Princess Eugenie's gorgeous Peter Pilotto wedding gown is to go on display at Windsor Castle, it's been announced. The special exhibition is named A Royal Wedding: HRH Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank, and will feature the couple's formal outfits from the big day – showcased from 1 March to 22 April 2019. Exciting!

Eugenie's gown will be on display at Windsor Castle

Eugenie's wedding dress was designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, who in 2007 founded the British-based label Peter Pilotto, known for its innovative textile design. Princess Eugenie met the designers while co-hosting an event in support of women artists and has since been wearing designs by the brand for several years.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank celebrate special milestone - see the sweet post

Visitors will be able to see up-close the beautiful detail in the ivory gown, which includes a number of intricately-woven symbols that are meaningful to the Princess. The fabric of the dress features the White Rose of York – Eugenie's family name, of course - as well as ivy, representing the couple’s home of Ivy Cottage. The 28-year-old also specifically requested a low back silhouette to show the scar from a surgery she underwent aged 12 to correct scoliosis.

Loading the player...

Princess Eugenie memorably wore the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara on her big day, which was lent to her by the Queen. On public display for the first time, the tiara is made of brilliant and rose cut diamonds pavé set in platinum, with six emeralds on either side. It was made by the Parisian jewellery house Boucheron in 1919 in the fashionable ‘kokoshnik’ style popularised in the Russian Imperial Court. Eugenie’s diamond and emerald drop earrings, which were a wedding gift from the groom, will also be on display.

The low back silhouette of the gown was particularly meaningful to Eugenie

Jack's outfit of a black and grey morning suit with a vivid blue waistcoat, made by tailors at Huntsman on Savile Row, will also be on display in the exhibition. A Royal Wedding: HRH Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Booksbank will be part of a visit to Windsor Castle - to book tickets for guaranteed entry to Windsor Castle or for visitor information, visit the Royal Collection Trust website.

Royal wedding tiaras: see the jewels worn by princess brides