Princess Eugenie's burgundy dress has the funkiest neckline - did you spot it?

Princess Eugenie is on fire with her working wardrobe lately. Fresh from the regal blazer of dreams she stepped out in last week, the daughter of Prince Andrew shared a series of live updates on her Instagram Stories feature and her burgundy dress is one we wouldn't mind owning! On a visit to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham, the royal dazzled in a burgundy pencil-style dress that had ruched detail at the waist and a fabulous neckline that featured gold studs. The beauty of having such a chic neck detail is that you can leave your jewellery at home and let the dress do the talking. We loved how Eugenie, 28, teamed her number with a smart racing green overcoat and a pair of maroon high heel stilettos.

Eugenie shared lots of updates of her visit on Instagram

The visit to the hospital was a very poignant one for the royal - she met with medical staff and young patients who have undergone the same operation as she had at the age of 12. Prince Harry's cousin was diagnosed with Scoliosis in 2012 and proceed to have life-changing surgery on her back soon after. On her wedding day to Jack Brooksbank in October, the Queen's granddaughter proudly showed off her scar in her wedding dress.

We loved the royal's pretty dress

Speaking of Eugenie's bridal beauty, the daughter of Sarah Ferguson had two dresses for her special day - one for the ceremony and one for the evening reception. Both dresses were exquisite but many fashion fans went crazy over the second design - a blush peach gown by Zac Posen.

With it's draped detail, it was a total showstopper. A month after the wedding, the fashion designer shared a picture of the back of the dress and it was just as striking as the front. Made with a low cut, V back, there was lots of tiny buttons gathered at the zip which fell into billowing train. Zac took inspiration from the White Rose of York, and the official palace release revealed that the family flower was also subtly embroidered on both the shoulder and back. Simply stunning...

