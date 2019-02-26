The clever way Princess Eugenie makes her regal blazers look super modern The royal knows how to make the most of her wardrobe...

Princess Eugenie shared a picture on Instagram of a trip she took to the Imperial College in London - where she visited the Data Science Institute. In the snap, the newlywed looked smart and stylish in a pair of black cropped trousers, pointed high heels, a statement scarf and racing green blazer. As we scrolled through the collection of snaps, we noticed that the daughter of Prince Andrew made the look her own by using a very clever styling trick - she rolled up the sleeves of the blazer, which gave the whole look a thoroughly modern finish. Genius! Why didn't we think of that?

Princess Eugenie loves a blazer

The royal, who co-founded the Anti Slavery Collective said: "Last week I visited the Data Science Institute at @imperialcollege which was created to address some of the most important issues facing the world today. I met those who are pioneering research into the visualisation and interpretation of Blockchain. Thank you @imperialcollege for having me (for a moment) as a student! #student#blockchain."

Speaking of coats - we wonder if Beatrice will borrow this blazer? Last week, Eugenie's big sister looked gorgeous at Childline's first ever Trailblazers event in London and wowed the red carpet in a stylish little black dress which she amped up with a sleek red coat.

The duster-style number looked to be the same Galvan design Eugenie rocked back in December at a film premiere. Sharing is caring, right?

Priced at £700, the past-season buy is a great design to add to a plain outfit as the bright hue would give any look a serious kick.We all know the royals are notoriously thrifty with their clothes and we like the fact the siblings share their favourite buys.

