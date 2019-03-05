Meghan Markle brings the glamour in stunning gold dress at Buckingham Palace The pregnant royal looked glowing...

On Tuesday, the Queen gave a reception to mark the Fiftieth Anniversary of the Investiture of The Prince of Wales. The royal family headed to Buckingham Palace in celebration and the Duchess of Sussex looked fresh and glowing as she was photographed arriving with husband Prince Harry. The royal - who is heavily pregnant with her first child - looked incredible in her latest look, which consisted of a stunning embossed gold dress and a lovely white coat, £895, by Amanda Wakeley she first wore to the commonwealth in 2018. She added Paul Andrew heels and carried a clutch bag by Wilbur and Gussie. Beauty-wise, the former Suits star wore her hair up in a sleek bun and her makeup looked as flawless as ever.

We loved Meghan's sleek new look

This special reception not only marks Prince Charles's fifty years of service to Wales, but also the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. The event was an opportunity to celebrate a range of Welsh charities, organisations and businesses. As well as the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duchess of Cornwall, there were also leading figures in Welsh and UK public life, as well as representatives from the Prince of Wales's many Welsh charities and patronages, including The Prince's Trust Cymru, Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and the BBC National Orchestra & Chorus of Wales. The Archbishop of Canterbury also gave a speech to mark the Anniversary.

Meghan wore an Amanda Wakeley coat, Paul Andrew shoes and carried a bag by Wilbur and Gussie

Just like any couple, Harry and Meghan love to wind down and on Saturday, the royal pair was spotted at the theatre where they watched a performance of TINA The Musical - a musical production about the works of singing legend Tina Turner.

The company thanked Harry and Meghan for coming along on their Instagram account, writing: "We were thrilled and honoured to welcome The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the show last night. #TinaTheMusical." The lively production promises a night of singing, clapping and dancing - so we're sure the Sussexes had a brilliant time.

