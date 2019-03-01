Duchess Meghan's favourite faux piercing looks Here's a look at her ultra-cool earring collection

The UK's royal women generally keep things pretty conservative when it comes to piercings, sticking to simple earlobe holes as a general rule - but the Duchess of Sussex has certainly found a nifty way to get creative. Whether it’s cuffs or creepers, Meghan’s earring collection often creates that 'curated ear' look that's so popular right now - giving the illusion of multiple studs and even, recently, a cult conch piercing. Genius!

A closer look at Meghan's Ecksand illusion earring

During her short royal tour of Morocco in February, the Duchess wore a gorgeous pair of illusion studs by Canadian designer Ecksand for a visit to the Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports - and though the delicate gold bars actually pierce through the lobe, they gave the look of a lower conch piercing. Placed through the centre of the ear, other stars that love the look include Rihanna and Rosie Huntington-Whitely, though Meghan's pain-free option seems most appealing, don't you think?

Meghan is also a big fan of creeper earrings to give her the look of multiple piercings - one memorable pair was her Gabriela Artigas Triple Star Earrings, worn for an appearance in Cardiff in 2018. Who wouldn't want shooting stars climbing up their ears? The former actress also made a statement with a unique crawler earring in January 2019, wearing the £425 'Felicity' style by Kimai, which features three dangling diamond evil-eye motifs.

Cuffs and climbers are Meghan's favourites!

Other quirky styles Meghan is fond of include jacket and bar earrings - she has previously worn her Ecksand studs along her earlobe, to give more of a cuff look, and chose a similar style for the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in November 2018. Her Shaun Leane talon earrings, worn on multiple occasions, also give an edgier look - fastening either side of the lobe. What a collection she has!

