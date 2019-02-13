The Duchess of Cornwall's dress coat is the chicest thing you will see all day The wife of Prince Charles is looking incredible right now

The Duchess of Cornwall spent the afternoon at the official launch of the Royal Osteoporosis Society, which was held at the Science Museum in London. The wife of Prince Charles went for a formal and fabulous look - a navy blue dress coat by Fiona Claire that had elaborate white embroidered detail at the waist and cuffs, which perfectly matched her frock of the same colour. She added black tights, high heels and accessorised in her favourite pearl set - delicate drop earrings and a matching choker. Makeup wise, Camilla, 71, switched it up a little, deciding to wear black eyeliner and berry-toned lipstick.

We loved Camilla's Fiona Clare coat dress

When the mother-of-two is out and about, you can bet that she will be wearing something by Fiona Clare. The bespoke company is based in Battersea, where shoppers are encouraged to head to the brand's studio for a consultation. The designer sketches designs and showcases beautiful fabrics and trimmings which come from France and Italy. Fiona specialises in integrated boning, which gives the best tailored fit, as well as fine detailing using embroidery, beading and lace.

Speaking to The Sunday Telegraph in 2017, Fiona explained that she thinks of every last detail when it come sto Camilla's creations. "I spend a lot of time looking back at pictures of her in things before making decisions about cuts, as she’s photographed from every angle so everything needs to be flattering."

Camilla wore the designer when she turned 70, as part of her official portrait taken by Mario Testino and she wore a navy blue suit by Fiona Clare. "I had made it for her before she went on tour to Austria earlier in the year, but I didn’t know that she would wear it for that shot. It's like getting an A* at A-level or something – it's a fantastic feeling when you see the result," Fiona explained to the publication.

