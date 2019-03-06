Meghan Markle WOWS at Wembley and you're going to love her blazer Surprise! Meghan stepped out for a very sweet reason

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance on Wednesday at the WE Day at Wembley Arena with Prince Harry - for he is President of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. There was an action-packed array of speakers and performers on the day, including WE co-founders Craig Kielburger and Marc Kielburger, Naomi Campbell, Iskra Lawrence Liam Payne, Nicole Scherzinger and Tom Walker. We loved Meghan's casual yet totally smart attire - black trousers with a matching black top, black high heel stilettos by Manolo Blahnik and she added a fabulous navy blue blazer by Smythe. The royal let down her signature messy bun and rocked her long raven mane loose.

Meghan appeared on stage with Prince Harry

It's proving a busy week of engagements for the former Suits star. On Tuesday, the Queen gave a reception to mark the Fiftieth Anniversary of the Investiture of The Prince of Wales and some of the royal family headed to Buckingham Palace in celebration. Meghan stole the show with her look and she appeared fresh and glowing as she was photographed arriving with husband Prince Harry.

We are loving her smart blue blazer

The mother-to-be, who is now heavily pregnant - looked incredible in her stunning embossed gold dress and a lovely white coat which costs £895 by Amanda Wakeley.

She added Paul Andrew heels and carried a camel satin clutch bag by Wilbur and Gussie. Beauty-wise, the former Suits star wore her hair up in her favourite style - the sleek bun - and her makeup looked as flawless as ever.

Recently, the wife of Prince Harry's makeup artist Daniel Martin - who perfected Meghan's face for the royal wedding in May - gave an amazing interview to Fashionista, detailing the technique he uses on the pregnant royal.

Meghan's blazer was by Smythe - like this one at Shopbob

"She has great skin and it's really balanced. If anything, so much of it is about hydration. She's good about drinking lots of water and taking care of herself." OK, we are so going to make sure we get our 2 litres a day now...

