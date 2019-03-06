Kate Middleton is a Blackpool beauty in racing green - and has the cutest handbag We love Kate's latest look...

The Duchess of Cambridge brightened up a dreary day in Blackpool with husband Prince William on Wednesday, and we loved her latest outfit. The mother-of-three wore a racing green coat by Sportmax, which covered her Michael Kors dress, black gloves, a matching scarf and the cutest green box bag by Manu Atelier. Looking as fresh and glowing as ever, Kate's hair was worn in a ponytail and her makeup looked immaculate - she sported a flawless base, brown eye-shadow, a slick of mascara and a slick of nude lipstick. The royal pair were in Blackpool to visit a series of innovative projects that are focused on investment and regeneration, as well as learning how the resort is leading the way in tackling some of the social and mental health problems faced by people in Britain today.

Their first port of call was the iconic Blackpool Tower. Being one of the UK’s most famous landmarks, it was great to see the royal pair enjoying the sight. Kate and William joined in a round-table briefing about the town’s recent history, the challenges, and the investment and regeneration efforts that are currently underway.

It has been a busy week so far for the brunette beauty. On Tuesday, Kate was pictured entering Buckingham Palace with husband Prince William, for the Queen's reception to mark Charles's 50th anniversary as the Prince of Wales.

Such a momentous occasion calls for a very fancy frock and the mother-of-three certainly didn't disappoint, wearing a stunning mint green dress by a private designer, which she teamed with crisp white high heels.

We loved seeing the royal rock her signature blow-dry and her makeup had a glowing, pearlescent edge. Also seen arriving at the event was a heavily pregnant Duchess of Sussex - wearing a fabulous white blazer by Amanda Wakeley and a gold embossed number. The Duchess of Cornwall kept it simple in a racing green coat dress and her favourite pearl necklace.

