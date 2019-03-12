Kate Middleton reworks Alexander McQueen dress with subtle change at the National Portrait Gallery Prince William's wife turns heads in her latest look

It has been a majorly busy Tuesday for the Duchess of Cambridge! After wowing the crowds at the Henry Fawcett Children's Centre in Lambeth, the stunning wife of Prince William turned heads as she attended the 2019 Portrait Gala which was held at the National Portrait Gallery in London. The mother-of-three looked incredible in her latest look which saw her rework her Alexander McQueen gown, first worn to the BAFTAs in 2017. The Duchess changed the sleeves, giving it a subtle new look. Beauty wise, the royal wore her hair down and her makeup had a lovely classic edge.

William and Kate met with members of the Gallery’s Youth Forum and proceeded to view artwork produced by some of the National Portrait Gallery’s outreach programmes. Kate, 37, is no stranger to the gala, which takes place every year. This is the third time the Duchess has been in attendance, and just like each year, the funds raised will directly support the National Portrait Gallery's work.

For 2019, the Portrait Gala will support Inspiring People: Transforming our National Portrait Gallery, which is a project for the complete renewal of the gallery that will see a significant refurbishment of the building. In addition to the work at St Martin’s Place, Inspiring People will also see the Gallery’s most extensive programme of activities nationwide with plans to engage audiences’ onsite, locally, regionally and online.

Monday afternoon saw Kate look ravishing in red as she arrived for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. Kate and William joined the Queen, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Harry and Meghan for the special event in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth. Kate wowed in her favourite red Catherine Walker button-down number that she originally wore on arrival for her royal visit to New Zealand in 2014. She teamed it with a matching hat and chic grey heels and matching clutch bag by Emmy London.

