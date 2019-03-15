Zara Tindall just wore knee-high boots to Cheltenham Races and wow, just wow The Queen’s granddaughter looks so chic at the races

Zara Tindall is taking ladies day by storm at the Cheltenham Races this week and we have been loving her fabulous attire. On Thursday, the Queen’s granddaughter decided to rock her best neutrals in a fabulous grey coat by Pip Howeson. The slim-fit design was the perfect cover-up, with its tailored finish and Peter Pan collar. She accessorised the look with a variety of accessories in classic black - a clutch bag, funky fascinator by Bundle McLaren and a pair of knee-high boots by Stuart Weitzman. We are particularly loving the boots - made in sumptuous suede, they have toggles at the knee which controls how tight you wish to wear them. Zara is in good company too - the Duchess of Sussex also has a pair in black and brown.

This week we have seen the wife of former rugby player Mike Tindall in a variety of incredible outfits. On Monday, Zara brought the glamour in a lovely navy blue coat dress by Guinea London. The £425 number is called the 'Piccadilly', and is made in a classic Navy Herringbone - one of the brand's House Tweeds. Designed in a flared shape, it was trimmed in coordinating in navy blue velvet. Once again she wore her knee-high boots by Stuart Weitzman and carried an extremely chic quilted Chanel handbag. Her bright blue hat by Juliette Botterill gave a subtle burst of colour.

On Tuesday the 37-year-old switched it up, and decided to opt for a bit of colour! Working those berry tones, Zara wore a cranberry-coloured coat, matching hat and carried a handbag that we have seriously got our eye on. Her half-moon tote bag was from luxury brand Aspinal London and priced at £450. It also comes in a variety of different colours - including black. The Duchess of Cornwall also has this 'letterbox' design, which could be used for both work and the weekend. With its fully adjustable strap, it can be carried or worn cross-body. Just ask the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister Pippa! She has the design in racing green and has been pictured wearing it over her body. Talk about royally-approved arm candy!

