These Marks & Spencer lobster shoes went viral & now you can't buy them ANYWHERE

Marks & Spencer has their finger on the pulse right now in the fashion department. From their edit with Holly Willoughby to launching their most perfect jeans ever, the high street brand is on fire! However, we have been majorly excited about their blogger collaboration with some of the UK's biggest influencers. Seven Instagram stars have designed their own shoe that totally reflects their unique style, and shoppers have been going wild for them. So much so, that when each style is released, they sell out in record time and customers having been going (understandably) crazy. This week saw the launch of the 'Emily Lobster Sandal' from Emily Johnston - creator of trendy blog Fashion Foie Gras - and the dreamy tan stamps immediately sold out as soon as they hit the brand's online site.

The stunning sandals, £35, are embossed with a mock croc print and have a sizeable - yet totally manageable - heel. Best of all, they have the cutest gold lobster detail at the stem.

One shopper took to the official M&S Instagram to write: "Will you be making more of these beauties??? Need!!! Must have!!!! Love everything @emilyjanejohnston wears!!!!! PLEASE bring more back!!" An M&S representative replied, saying: "Hi, these shoes have been so popular and have flown out of stock quicker than expected. We've got a handful of sizes left and please do keep an eye on the website in case another customer returns some!"

Speaking about the inspiration behind the shoe, Emily said: "I had a clear idea of what I wanted to create and knew I wanted to incorporate a lobster somewhere in the sandal. The lobster is synonymous with Maine where I used to go on holiday as a child, so it’s a part of my roots. I’m so pleased the design team could find the perfect one and that he looks so chic in gold. The sandal design is classic, and I can’t wait to see how they’re styled into different outfits." We really hope M&S have a change of heart and re-issue these shoes - we need them for our holidays...

