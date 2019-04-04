Crown Princess Mary's pretty pink jumpsuit is one of the most elegant royal outfits we've seen all week Don't you agree?

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark rarely sets a foot wrong when it comes to her style, and we are royally obsessed with her latest look – a gorgeous MaxMara jumpsuit in the prettiest pale pink. The future Queen chose the outfit for the 2019 Danish Rainbow Awards, the country's annual LGBT ceremony that celebrates individuals and companies that have made a positive and significant difference in the LGBT community. She looked stunning as she stepped on stage to present one of the honours, keeping her look subtle with minimal accessories and her signature elegant blowdry.

Princess Mary wore a sleek jumpsuit

Mary's designer jumpsuit sells online for £468, and is usually styled with a matching waist belt and pussy-bow tie at the neck. In fact, it looks like the Princess took a leaf out of the Duchess of Cambridge's book by wearing the style back to front, tying the neck detail behind instead of in front. In March, Kate memorably wore her Gucci pussy-bow blouse differently to how it was intended, buttoning it at the front instead of at the back. Royal rebels, eh?

Kate Middleton & Princess Diana's favourite bag just got an exciting 2019 makeover

Loading the player...

Princess Mary is a big fan of Italian fashion house MaxMara, and also wore a gorgeous midi skirt from the brand during her recent visit to Ethiopia. Not unlike our British royal ladies, she sparked a sell-out in the monochrome skirt, so if you fancy splurging on her chic jumpsuit you better hurry! Both Duchesses Meghan and Kate own staple coats from the designer, too, so its certainly a royal label to keep your eye on.

Mary's MaxMara jumpsuit

Mary's tailored jumpsuit isn't a world away from her favourite choice for formal events – the trouser suit. The royal regularly rocks a two-piece in her favourite neutral tones, and we couldn't love her more for it. Hands-up if you'd love to see more royal ladies rocking co-ords and jumpsuits?

Sophie Wessex's best hat moments over the years