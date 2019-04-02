The Duchess of Cornwall's handbag collection is worth thousands The wife of Prince Charles has bags of style...

The Duchess of Cornwall may have a passion for fashion - but it's her accessories that really get us going, in particular her handbag collection. The wife of Prince Charles has an impressive fleet of the most incredible totes and holdalls, and trust us, her bags are worth a LOT. From her sleek clutches to the wicker tote she sported in Barbados last week - we sincerely hope her designer arm candy is insured...

Camilla and her cream Launer London bag

First up, we have the ladylike clutch bag the blonde royal carried to the RAF centenary event at Westminster Abbey in July 2018. Accessorising her cocktail-style cream dress with not only a matching cream hat, but the 'Lulu-Bone White' bag by Launer London, this number retails at a cool £950. The royal was so impressed with the style that she invested in the black version too.

Camilla also has the Launer London bag in black

In January, Camilla paid a visit to the Jewish Care's Brenmer Centre and hit headlines with her racing green bag, which was by DeMellier London. The £295 arm candy is known as the 'Mini Venice' and the Duchess of Sussex has it too - first sporting the design a year earlier on an official visit to Cardiff.

The Duchess and her DeMellier London bag

Aspinal London is a brand loved not just by Camilla, but the Duchess of Cambridge, her younger sister Pippa Middleton AND Zara Tindall too. Mother-of-two Camilla has the 'Letterbox' bag in black, which she has been snapped carrying many times. The sturdy saddle bag comes in at £450 and is available in 6 statement shades.

Camilla and her Aspinal London 'Letterbox' bag

At the Commonwealth Service earlier this month, Camilla was seen with some fancy new arm candy, from mega-luxurious French fashion house Moynat, a classic trunk-maker that dates way back to 1849.

Loading the player...

The royal was seen carrying what looked to be the brand's Gabrielle Clutch, which is so exclusive that you cannot purchase it online - though the smaller Mini Gabrielle handbag is listed for £3440. Yikes!

Prince Charles' wife holding her Moynat arm candy

Keeping her cool in Barbados last week, Camilla teamed her icy blue kaftan and flowing trousers with the cutest wicker bag.

MORE: The Duchess of Cornwall teams her nude high heels with a very surprising clutch bag

Designed by Heidi Klein, the boho-style beach bag set her back a whopping £220. The raffia number had natural bamboo handles and a cute suede tassel trim. Still available online now, it would be perfect for a beach holiday.

READ: The Duchess of Cornwall just stepped out in the funkiest of shoes in Barbados