Be warned: You're going to want Queen Rania's NEON high heels Reach for your sunglasses before looking directly at them...

Queen Rania of Jordan has given us all a lesson in colour blocking with this incredible spring look. We think it's fair to say that teaming red and pink is always a winner! The stylish royal was photographed as she launched the 23rd annual Jordan River Designs handicrafts exhibition and we are obsessed with her look. This is one royal who doesn't play safe when it comes to her wardrobe.

Dressed in a simple pink v-neck jumper which she tucked into a bright coral pencil skirt, the 48-year-old accessorised with a pair of neon high heels to match, and a cute little handbag. A simple diamond necklace finished off her look, and she kept her hair and beauty look as glamorous as always.

Taking to Instagram after the event, she wrote: "I always look forward to the Jordan River Foundation's annual handicrafts exhibition to see the hard work of talented local women that reflects Jordan's beautiful heritage."

In an interview with Steller two years ago, Rania spoke about why she uses social media, explaining: "Sometimes it can be hard to connect with people when you’re a queen. To some extent, I think social media has opened a window into my life and helped demystify who I am and what I do.

"It tones down the sensationalism and shows that we all just lead ordinary lives. It also helps spread ideas and shed light on the causes I’m passionate about."

She continued: "Through my social media channels, I hope to reach people who care about change, people who want to strengthen the universal threads and common experiences that connect us — irrespective of age or geography.

"Social media has changed the way we live our lives and has radically given voice to the voiceless. It has helped make us better listeners, who are more emphatic, more tolerant and more aware of the millions of tales around us."

