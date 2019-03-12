Did Kate Middleton just wear her purple Gucci blouse the WRONG way round? Has the wife of Prince William got it wrong?

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge wowed onlookers in one of her funkiest outfits yet! The wife of Prince William was snapped paying a visit to the Henry Fawcett Children's Centre in Lambeth and we can't get enough of her purple Gucci blouse, which came complete with a pussy-bow necktie. The Duchess teamed the shirt with a pair of black trousers by Jigsaw and carried a fabulous croc bag by Aspinal London. But we couldn't help but notice that Kate looked to be wearing the £799 blouse the wrong way round! Pictured on shopping websites online, the blouse has the button section at the back, but the royal had the buttons done up at the front, with the ribbon side of the bow sightly concealing them. What do YOU think? Wrong or right? Or is there no wrong way? Either way, the stunning royal makes it look sensational, so it really doesn't matter, but it has caused a debate here at HELLO! HQ. Plus, on the Net-A-Porter website (where the shirt is stocked) the description states: 'Cut from fluid silk-crepe, this style has a loose silhouette and features fabric-covered buttons that run down the back.'

Kate wore her Gucci blouse with the buttons at the front...

Since the glamorous mother-of-three has worn the blouse, it has almost sold out, which let's face it - is no surprise. Everything the Duchess wears proves hugely popular - after all, they don't call it the 'Kate Effect' for nothing, right?

But online, the buttons are instructed to be worn at the back!

The sister-in-law of Prince Harry loves a bit of Gucci. In fact, she last wore the Italian label a month ago in February as she stepped out at the V&A Museum for a gala dinner, in aid of 'Mentally Healthy Schools'.

Her pink and white Gucci gown had a stunning velvet waist belt , which gave the whole look a romantic feel ahead of Valentine's Day.

One of Kate's most memorable Gucci numbers was the monochrome tweed mini dress with sleek red lining that she donned in 2017, also at the Victoria & Albert museum. Can you see a pattern here?! Fans were taken aback with her boucle number which was cut that little bit shorter than her regular midi hemlines. It came complete with the brand’s signature Web trim and we particularly loved the gold statement buttons were added into the mix. Retailing at a cool £2000, it sold out immediately.

