The sentimental story behind the personalised gold bracelet Duchess Camilla gave Kate Adorable!

The Duchess of Cambridge has an incredible jewellery collection, like all royal women – though there are a number of pieces in her vault that hold particularly special meaning, including a selection of items that have been gifted to her by other members of the royal family. One such sentimental piece is a gold charm bracelet that was given to her as a wedding gift in 2011 by the Duchess of Cornwall. Royal blog Teatime With The Cambridges reminded us of the gorgeous piece, and we couldn't resist taking a walk down memory lane! Let's take a closer look at it…

Camilla gave Kate a beautiful charm bracelet

While Camilla is thought to have presented Kate with the gold link wrist candy as a wedding gift, she wasn't pictured wearing the new piece of jewellery until June 2011, two months after her royal nuptials. The bracelet features a disc engraved with both of their monograms – on one side, a 'C' for Catherine and a coronet, and on the other, a 'C' for Camilla and a crown.

Who Wore It Best? The Stars V Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton

Loading the player...

Kate wore the bracelet a number of times in 2011, including for an appearance at Wimbledon, but isn't thought to have worn it for another public engagement since her wedding year. With its chunky gold chain and circular charm, we reckon the bracelet is right on-trend for SS19 though – don't you agree?

Close-ups of both sides of the circular charm

Of course, the Duchess has a number of very sentimental items of jewellery, most famously her iconic engagement ring that once belonged to Princess Diana. She also wears a third wedding ring that even the most evil-eyed of royal-watchers might have missed - stacking a white gold diamond-studded piece on top of her sizeable sapphire and traditional Welsh gold wedding band. The delicate eternity ring also has a sweet story behind it, since it's thought to be the generous gift that Prince William gave his wife following the birth of Prince George. Oh to have a peek through Kate's jewellery box!

What royal ladies wore on their nerve-wracking first solo engagements! Kate, Meghan and more