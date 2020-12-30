Duchess Camilla stunned us all with her beautiful fashion choices in 2020 It's been a stylish royal year!

Despite the circumstances, it's been a stylish year for the royal family - and while there have been some super-fashionable moments from the likes of the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex, we have another royal style icon for 2020!

The Duchess of Cornwall is undoubtedly a style star in her own right, but this year she knocked it out the park with some really incredible outfits.

MORE: The Queen's moving style tribute on Christmas Day revealed

From that leopard print moment to cult designer handbags and of course, the flattering skinny jeans she loved wearing throughout lockdown - we've recently seen a side of Camilla's wardrobe like never before.

Camilla has wowed us with her stylish outfits in 2020!

In October, she sparked possibly her biggest ever fan reaction to one of her royal outfits, when she wore a chic monochrome Fiona Clare ensemble, teamed with her silk leopard face mask.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Camilla rocks her monochrome look at the Pepper Pot Centre in Notting Hill

Camilla's gorgeous outfit photo garnered nearly a thousand comments in under a day, compared to the average of 150 that the @clarencehouse Instagram account usually receives.

MORE: Kate Middleton would LOVE these sparkly tops for NYE

"This is officially my new favourite outfit choice by The Duchess," one follower wrote, with another adding: "Your Royal Highness, amazing, fashionable, chic... you look great!"

Looking beautiful in blue velvet

The royal has certainly embraced face mask style, and has rocked a number of fun patterns during her engagements.

MORE: The best sales to shop, now! From M&S to ASOS

Camilla looked ultra elegant in a velvet blue midi dress, teamed with knee-high boots, to decorate the Clarence House Christmas Tree virtually with children from Helen & Douglas House Hospice earlier in December.

Carrying her chic Bottega Veneta handbag

The Duchess also debuted a fabulous Bottega Veneta handbag in 2020, and had us swooning once again over her classic Burberry trench coat during an engagement in October.

MORE: This is the special story behind Kate Middleton's stunning third wedding ring

For a visit from Emmanuel Macron to Clarence House in June, she sweetly chose to wear her classic Chanel pumps, in a chic nod to French style.

Camilla has shown off her casual side, too

The coronavirus lockdown also gave fans a look inside the households of many royal families, since so many engagements were held online, from home – and official portraits were also kept more casual.

MORE: Royal Style Watch - 2020 edition! The most memorable outfits from Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more

Usually known for her elegant coat dresses, Duchess Camilla was pictured on a number of occasions wearing her jeans, too – which she admitted she had become very used to!

The Duchess often favours her jeans and a chic blazer

Speaking during BBC Radio 5 Live'sThe Emma Barnett Show, she said: "I've been very, very happy with my jeans. It will be very hard to get out of them again. I think you get into a sort of way of life, don't you?"

Though we're hoping 2021 will be different in many ways, we'd love to see more of Camilla's down-to-earth looks! Here's to the next stylish year…