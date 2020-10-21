Meghan Markle's sparkling new diamond ring revealed The Duchess has added to her jewellery collection!

The Duchess of Sussex sparked speculation when she was pictured wearing a sizeable rock on her pinky finger a new official portrait with Prince Harry - and now the story behind the stone has been revealed.

Page Six has reported that the beautiful diamond ring is a custom Lorraine Schwartz design, created from a gift of diamonds that Meghan and Harry received from the Middle East. Wow!

The publication also revealed that the royal had a pair of earrings made from the same set - here's hoping we see her wearing them soon.

Meghan's stunning new pinky ring is a custom design from Lorraine Schwartz

Meghan's new pinky ring initially had fans debating whether it was Princess Diana's aquamarine ring, which was given to her by husband Prince Harry. The former actress memorably wore it for her royal wedding reception in May 2018.

WATCH: Meghan and Harry sweetly open up about watching son Archie grow

"Is that Diana’s ring on her pinky finger?" one wrote on Instagram, but another reasoned on Twitter: "I don't think that's the ring because Diana's aquamarine was considerably larger. Here is a photo of Diana's ring on Meghan's hand for size reference."

While we don't know much else about the diamond, a close-up of Meghan's hand shows that her gorgeous new jewel appears to be a solitaire emerald cut, with a simple band.

The beautiful new portrait was released by TIME

The black and white photograph, which was released by TIME to announce the royal couple's latest appearance with the magazine, sees Meghan wearing a chic black trouser suit with a white tee underneath.

Many fans also believed that the Duchess had chosen to wear Princess Diana's iconic gold Cartier Tank Française watch in the shot, but it was later revealed that it was in fact Meghan's own timepiece - which she bought for herself back in 2015.

Meghan's eternity band and redesigned engagement ring were also by Lorraine Schwartz

She previously told HELLO!: "I've always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch. When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season - which, at the time, felt like such a milestone - I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version."

She sweetly added: "I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.' and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them."