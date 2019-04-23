How Kate Middleton discreetly marked her wedding anniversary this weekend Did you spot it?

The Duchess of Cambridge looked her typically stunning self on Sunday as she arrived at St George's Chapel, Windsor, to celebrate not only Easter, but also the Queen's 93rd birthday. Looking as chic as ever, the royal donned a pastel blue coat dress by Alexander McQueen and a fancy fascinator by Jane Taylor. But did you spot her earrings? Her custom Robinson Pelham earrings were a gift from her parents - and she wore them on her wedding day back in 2011. So sweet! The super glam jewels are particularly unique as they were styled after the Middleton coat of arms - incorporating oak leaves and acorns. The mother-of-three's wedding anniversary is coming up, so perhaps bringing out these gems again was a symbol of remembering the past eight happy years.

Kate's earrings stole the show...

Keeping in with the recycling theme, it turns out Kate's coat she wore during the service is also an item she has already stepped out in. Back in 2014 during the royal tour of Australia, the brunette beauty also wore the pastel delight on Easter Sunday. It may be five years since she last brought the coat out, but the tailored style looks as sharp as it did previously, showing that classic items really do stand the test of time.

The Duchess first wore the earrings on her wedding day in 2011

Prince William's wife often wows in various shades of blue - it is clearly one of her most reached for shades and really suits her English rose skin-tone.

WATCH: The Royals arrive for Easter service 2019

Last month, the 37-year-old headed to Northern Ireland and totally dazzled onlookers in a pastel blue, cape coat by Mulberry.

The retro inspired design had an uber chic belted waist and many onlookers remarked it looked very Mary Poppins-esque! Kate kept the look as coordinated as ever, adding navy blue high heel shoes and a smart box clutch.

