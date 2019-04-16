These Debenhams dresses would get Kate Middleton's seal of approval for THIS reason They're so affordable

If you're anything like us, you spend a lot of time wishing you could raid the Duchess of Cambridge's incredible wardrobe. From Gucci to Alexander McQueen, Diane Von Furstenberg to Jenny Packham and Temperley London - Kate has the world's biggest designers on speed dial and has access to even the most expensive of clothes - not something we can claim ourselves. However, Debenhams has been working to change this. The high street store has once again collaborated with one of the Duchess's favourite brands, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, to bring out a new painfully pretty collection that makes wearing designer approved pieces all the more affordable.

Titled Studio by Preen, the latest collection consists of jumpers and dresses which are all perfect for the upcoming wedding season. From light neutrals to bursts of neon, lace to silk and satin, short-sleeved to long-sleeved, short to mini - there's truly something for everything and the best news is, prices start from just £38.00! The dresses are all available in sizes 6 to 22.

A longtime fan of the exclusive label, the Duchess of Cambridge has worn Preen for many years. The most memorable gown was arguably the incredible red silk cocktail dress, which retailed for £995, that she wore to an evening reception on her 2016 tour of Canada. You may remember she wore it again last year for a surprise outing with her husband and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the annual Royal Foundation dinner. She has it in black too which she also wore back in 2016 and styled with a beautiful diamante belt. She's yet to bring this colour out again but judging by how beautiful she looked in it, we reckon it won't be long.