Princess Eugenie wows in summery dress as she's spotted out in London And that handbag is going to the top of our wishlist…

Princess Eugenie was spotted out and about in London on Saturday morning, looking gorgeous in a floaty summer dress, chic flat shoes and a casual suede jacket on top. Fans of Eugenie's fashion will be happy to see her recycle the outfit, which is the AllSaints 'Marissa Maize' midi dress – first worn by the Princess during a night out in May 2018. It costs £218, but is sadly now sold out. This time around, she teamed it with her new favourite ankle strap shoes and a cool bucket bag, which is totally on-trend for Spring/Summer 2019 - if we do say so ourselves!

Image: Backgrid

Eugenie was enjoying a morning out with two male friends – the trio were photographed strolling in London's West End, with the Princess even giving a little royal wave to onlookers. She kept her makeup natural and tied her hair back into an effortless ponytail – the perfect laidback Saturday look, don't you reckon?

Royal ladies love polka dots! Duchesses Kate, Meghan and more in their favourite spotty outfits

Her latest appearance comes as royal fans speculate whether she and husband Jack Brooksbank will announce some pregnancy news in the coming months. Eugenie is regularly inundated with baby wishes on her Instagram pictures, most notably on her post to mark her 29th birthday. After captioning her snap: "My 28th year was the best one yet. Now to being 29 – thank you for all your birthday wishes," one user replied: "I know it's not my business but I hope your 29th brings you a baby."

Loading the player...

Happily, Eugenie looked relaxed and unfazed as she enjoyed her morning on Saturday, and no doubt royal fans will be thrilled to see her out in public again, following her recent appearance at the annual Maundy Thursday service with her grandmother the Queen. Recycling another favourite dress for the Easter occasion, she chose to wear her gorgeous Erdem floral dress with a navy hat. We do love a royal repeat!

Princess Michael of Kent's most glamorous royal outfits over the years