Princess Eugenie wears her favourite floral dress to join the Queen at Maundy Thursday service Looking lovely as ever!

Royal watchers will be happy to see Princess Eugenie stepped out with her grandmother the Queen on Thursday – to join her at the annual Maundy service at St George's chapel in Windsor - where she of course celebrated her royal wedding in October. Both ladies dressed in spring-like Easter shades for the service, with Eugenie wearing her favourite Erdem floral dress with a navy hat, and Her Majesty looking radiant in sunshine yellow. Beautiful! It's a special day in the Queen's calendar – the ceremony sees her hand out commemorative coins to deserving pensioners. In the past she has been joined by Princess Beatrice and Prince Philip at the service.

Princess Eugenie attended the service with The Queen

Traditionally, the Maundy service has seen the Queen attend a different cathedral around the country each year – but in 2017, she completed her tour with a visit to Leicester Cathedral, and now returns to Windsor to mark the occasion. During the service, The Queen distributes gifts according to the number of years she has lived: for example, when she turned 80 she distributed 80 pence worth of Maundy money to 80 men and 80 women in recognition for their contribution to community and to the church. Pretty lovely, right?

The royals and their favourite designer handbags

Loading the player...

Princess Eugenie might just be our most savvy royal fashion recycler, since she only recently wore Thursday's designer dress to the Sharkwater Extinction premiere screening earlier in April – and has chosen it for a number of other royal occasions, too. She memorably wore it to Royal Ascot in 2018, but also chose it for a visit to the United Nations in July of that year. We can hardly blame her – isn't it gorgeous?

The Queen, accompanied by Princess Eugenie, attends the Royal Maundy Service at St George’s Chapel Windsor today. pic.twitter.com/hgRz8EGPhd — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) 18 April 2019

The royal family love Erdem – many believed the Princess would chose the fashion house to design her wedding dress. The Duchess of Cambridge is another fan, and has worn the Canadian Turkish designer many times in the past. During her royal tour of Sweden in 2018, Kate looked incredible wearing a mustard yellow floral print gown by the designer, and again the following evening in a statement blue gown. The Duchess of Sussex also chose Erdem for one of her final engagements before her maternity leave, to visit Canada House.

Never-before-seen photos of Duchess Meghan show this is her best-loved fashion piece