This royal birthday party called for the most INCREDIBLE gowns Now that's how you celebrate…

The Danish royals had plenty of reason to celebrate on Monday night, as they marked Princess Benedikte's 75th birthday with a special dinner at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen. And lucky for us royal fashion fans, the dress code was strictly formal - meaning loads of stunning gowns for us to gush over on the likes of Crown Princess Mary and Queen Margrethe. Winning! It was certainly a grand occasion, with the guest of honour Benedikte, who is the monarch's younger sister, arriving in a horse-drawn carriage.

Queen Margrethe and Princess Benedikte

And didn't she look gorgeous in her turquoise caped gown? The sparkly dress featured beautiful intricate embroidery, which, of course, she complimented with some diamond jewellery. She was greeted at the entrance by her sister, who wore an equally pretty purple gown - and they entered the venue together arm in arm. Aww.

The Countess of Wessex rocks an amazing rainbow wardrobe on her royal visit to India

Loading the player...

Crown Princess Mary also looked incredible in a one-shouldered Lasse Spangenberg floor-length number, which she first wore at a dinner for the armed forces in March 2018. She accessorised with her stunning drop-earrings and ring from her ruby parure - though the family clearly decided to leave their tiaras at home for the family occasion.

Crown Princess Mary arrived with husband Crown Prince Frederik

Also at the party, of course, were Princess Benedikte's daughters Princess Alexandra and Princess Nathalie, who also looked beautiful in formal gowns. Princess Alexandra chose a vibrant coral Grecian style, and Nathalie went for a navy and silver sequin dress. Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, the youngest sister of Margrethe and Benedikte, was also photographed arriving, wearing a pretty floaty floral frock.

Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, and Princesses Alexandra and Nathalie

The Danish royal family even shared some stunning photographs from inside the event on their official Instagram page - and wow did it look special! They captioned a sweet snap of the royal sisters at their dinner table: "Snapshots from the birthday celebration by H.K.H. Princess Benedikte last night." There ain't no party like a royal party…

This is what everyone wore to Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding back in 2011