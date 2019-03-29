Duchess Camilla wows in head-to-toe white for final day of Caribbean tour And some statement turquoise jewellery, too

The Duchess of Cornwall went for a super summery outfit for the final day of her royal visit to the Caribbean – doesn't she look chic? We love her head-to-toe white look, which featured one of her favourite items - a floaty kaftan - a pair of loose trousers and matching sparkly wedges. Camilla kept her accessories simple (there was no quirky handbag to be seen – sob!) but did wear two statement turquoise bracelets to add a bit of colour to the look.

Camilla's crisp white outfit

The Duchess is known to be a fan of turquoise jewellery, and even owns a stunning set of turquoise and diamond pieces which includes an elaborate necklace and matching earrings. The demi-parure is thought to be a family heir loom, and Camilla has worn the jewels regularly for special occasions over the past few decades – though her new bracelet looks to be perfect for day events like Thursday’s.

The Duchess of Cornwall teams her nude high heels with a very surprising clutch bag

For her final engagements, Camilla visited both the country’s Georgetown Primary School and Jasmine Villa Hospice, where she met with schoolchildren and staff. Later, she re-joined Prince Charles for a reception and cultural celebration, before the pair prepared to return home after their whistlestop twelve-day tour.

Camilla wore her diamond and turquoise earrings earlier in the tour

We think you’ll agree that the overseas trip has been a fab one when it comes to fashion – with Camilla recycling some of her tried-and-tested favourite pieces as well as introducing new season items. And of course, the handbag-loving Duchess couldn’t go away without investing in some new arm candy – her Heidi Klein raffia tote bag barely left her side! Which is your favourite look from the tour?

