Victoria wows Vietnam! The Swedish Princess stuns in sky blue tie-dye dress So many outfit changes, we can barely keep up!

What a beautiful dress! Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden wore this pretty tie-dye frock on Wednesday during her royal visit to Vietnam for a business summit in Ho-Chi-Minh-City. The chic dress is one of our favourite outfits of the season; we love the elegant cut of the fabric, cute bell sleeves and the on-trend tie-dye pattern is so fresh. The Princess teamed the dress with some coordinating blue heels and a gorgeous pale blue clutch, along with matching drop earrings. The royal's beauty look was spot on too – a slicked back up-do, perfectly defined brows and that bright red nail polish.

It was the third outfit of the day for the elegant Victoria, who was up at 5am for an early morning hike. She wore some cute floral trousers, a white T-shirt and white trainers for the walk with her husband, Prince Daniel.

Loading the player...

See royals' spring fashion in the video above

MORE: Meghan Markle chooses young fashion designer for baby reveal dress for this special reason

Victoria then changed into a wonderful multi-colour floral maxi dress, which she teamed with a skinny red belt, sandals, yellow cross-body bag and an oversized sunhat. The royal wore the summery ensemble for a boat trip on the Saigon River.

It has been an action-packed trip for Victoria so far, with the Princess changing her outfits three times the previous day as well. On Tuesday, we saw her wear a lemon floral dress by Baum Un Dpferdgarten and two further dresses by Rodebjer and House of Dagmar.

MORE: Why Duchess Kate's next state banquet gown will be very different

Victoria is clearly enjoying trying out this season's top looks. And at the end of April, the mum-of-two stepped out in a blush pink trouser suit with a violet blouse, matching blush handbag and suede stilettos. She finished off her look with some gorgeous pink drop earrings and a delicate gold chain necklace.

We're enjoying the royal's spring style immensely… stay tuned for more Victoria fashion updates!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.