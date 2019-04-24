Pink Princess! Swedish royal Victoria is spring ready in rose trouser suit Crown Princess Victoria chose a sunny suit for her latest outing

Ooh, this elegant blush ensemble has us feeling all cheerful after the sunny Easter break. Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden stepped out on Wednesday in this elegant pink trouser suit, embodying the feeling of spring in one outfit. Don't you just love the pretty pastel shade with beautiful bow fastening? The royal was attending 'Brain Day' in Stockholm, Sweden, which is organised by the Brain Research Foundation. Victoria teamed the chic suit with a violet blouse and matching blush handbag and suede stilettos. She finished off her look with some gorgeous pink drop earrings and a delicate gold chain necklace.

The mother-of-two kept her beauty look fairly simple, wearing her hair in a messy bun like our own Duchess Meghan. Victoria's skin looked radiant, with a sweep of highlighter on her cheekbones, some coordinating light pink eyeshadow on her eyelids and a nude lip. Such a fresh style.

Pastel trouser suits are bang on trend right now, with many of the UK's high street shops stocking the fun fashion. After a quick browse online, we found near-identical blush suits at Topshop, Next, French Connection, Marks and Spencer and ASOS.

Victoria is clearly loving this season's coloured suit trend, as she wore a similar outfit on 12 April. For a visit to the Baltic Sea Science Centre in Stockholm, the Princess chose a royal blue trouser suit featuring a longer belt-tie blazer with wide-legged trousers and a floral pussy-bow blouse.

