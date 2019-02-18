Is this the real reason why Princes William and Harry have been leaving their tie at home lately? An expert wades in...

Last week, Princes William and Harry were declared as 'Royal Rebels' thanks to their daytime styling. The young royals, who tend to wear ties for evening events and their military uniform from time to time, have opted against wearing a shirt and tie during many recent daytime events. Sometimes the boys break 'royal protocol' by going against the Queen's wishes with the way they dress. After William was spotted with an open-collared shirt (above), and Prince Harry wore a trendy grey suit recently, are the boys opting for the more casual side of smart casual? We asked an expert to explain…

A Debrett's representative told HELLO!: "Dress codes in all walks of life are becoming more relaxed and many public figures are merely reflecting trends. Even global politicians at public events can be seen without ties in order to make them look more conventional and approachable. Think former US President Obama with no tie and his sleeves rolled up.

"Princes William and Harry are no different and they realise that never being seen without a tie would make them look dated or out of touch. Of course, they will always remain respectful of the fact that certain occasions have strict dress codes which might stipulate that a tie must be worn."

Thankfully, all the answers regarding the many questions about tricky dress codes are in Debrett’s Guide to the Modern Gentleman. So how does a gentleman pull off 'smart casual' in 2019? We've been told: "‘Smart casual’ is often the hardest dress code to pull off as it depends on the invitation and the type of event. As a rule of thumb, men should wear a jacket or blazer, a shirt with a collar, chinos (not jeans) and smart shoes that have laces but are not trainers or sandals."

So there you have it, fellas...