The special significance behind Prince Harry's dad jumper Nawww!

You may not have guessed it, but there was a very special meaning behind the cashmere jumper that Prince Harry wore to give his first interview as a dad on Monday. Royal fans noted how tired – but deliriously happy – the new father looked, but that he was also wearing the same sweater he donned when Meghan's pregnancy was announced back in October.

The couple touched down in Australia for their official tour last autumn and just hours later, they announced that the Duchess was expecting her first child. Harry stepped out in N. Peal's Carnaby Half-Zip style cashmere sweater, which retailed for roughly £350. He has recycled the pale grey pullover a few times since, including during the couple's tour of Morocco earlier this year.

Harry recycled his cashmere sweater by N. Peal

N. Peal, founded by Nat Peal in 1936, is one of Britain's most iconic, luxury cashmere knitwear and accessories brands. Harry's jumper is made from 100 per cent Mongolian cashmere and featured a smart half zip neck, which can be worn done up, or down for a more casual look.

MORE: What will the royal baby be called? Favourite names revealed

He wore the same jumper when Meghan's pregnancy was announced

Harry, 34, looked absolutely thrilled to speak about his baby boy. The Duke gave an interview to a handful of press at Windsor Castle's royal mews, saying: "As every father and parent will ever say, you know, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to-die-for, so I'm just over the moon."

MORE: Holly Willoughby pays tribute to royal baby with stunning blue dress

Loading the player...

Harry talks about his baby boy for first time

He went on to emphasise his pride in his wife Meghan, who was resting at home at Frogmore Cottage, saying: "How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there." Asked what it was like to be present for the birth, Harry laughed and said: "I haven't been at many births. This is definitely my first birth. It was amazing, absolutely incredible, and, as I said, I'm so incredibly proud of my wife."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.