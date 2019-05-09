Princess Beatrice totally turns heads in a VERY sleek mini dress (AND a funky headband) What a fab outfit, B!

On Wednesday evening, Princess Beatrice hot-footed it to a fabulous dinner to celebrate the 200th Anniversary of one of the world’s oldest and most luxurious shopping destinations - The Burlington Arcade. Joining a glittering guest-list including Sir Michael Caine, Bill Wyman and Marissa Montgomery, the daughter of Prince Andrew looked amazing in a sleek black mini dress which showed off her shapely pins. Showing that accessories really do make an outfit, the royal carried her favourite Gucci bag that had a glitter bumble bee clasp and added black high heel shoes and a red duster jacket.

Beatrice looked beautiful at the The Burlington Arcade (©Dave Benett)

If the jacket looks familiar, that's because not only has the royal worn it before - but so has her little sister Princess Eugenie. Back in December at a film premiere, the newlywed wore the red coat, which is by Galvan and had a price tag of £700.

The red hot number is past-season buy and as the sisters look to be the same dress size - and are very close - so why wouldn't they share it? We all know the royals are notoriously thrifty with their clothes, so doubling up fits in with their ethos perfectly.

Beatrice also wore the hair accessory of the moment - a headband - as she enjoyed a champagne reception, before a sumptuous three course dinner.

Also at the event was Jo Malone CBE, who actually used to be the Princess's mother Sarah Ferguson's facialist! As told in her autobiography Jo Malone, My Story, the Bexleyheath-born perfume guru opened her own skincare clinic at the age of 21 and spoke of a "spirited redhead" who decided to give her a helping hand.

She said: "Sarah Ferguson had been coming to me for treatments for years. When I first met her, before she was engaged to Prince Andrew, she lived in Clapham, South London. She was down to earth and had a wicked sense of humour that often left me in stitches" she revealed. Who would have thought it, eh?

