Princess Beatrice's £625 embroidered Gucci loafers are making the internet jealous

Princess Beatrice has been updating her wardrobe with some mighty luxurious pieces lately, by the looks of things! The royal dressed down for a date night with boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday night, but most definitely added the princess touch to her outfit with a pair of golden-embroidered Gucci loafers, which sell for £625. The designer's classic 'Jordaan' loafers are a favourite amongst fashion bloggers and celebrities such as Alexa Chung and Jennifer Aniston, but Beatrice's have an extra-swanky detail with their sewn-in star and bumblebee motifs – two key icons of the Italian brand.

Gucci Jordaan Embroidered Leather Loafers, £625

Edoardo and Beatrice were seen heading out for dinner at London's Chiltern Firehouse in the pictures, which were published in the Mail Online. The Princess also wore a cute feather-print dress, black tights and a grey coat to keep warm. The couple's night out came after Beatrice attended a rare public engagement earlier that day, where she wore a leather headband that looked incredibly similar to her sister Princess Eugenie's favourite hair accessory.

Beatrice is known to be a big fan of Gucci, and also owns another pair of the Jordaan loafers in a simple black velvet finish. She wore them in February for a joint engagement with mum Sarah, Duchess of York, with the mother-daughter pair twinning in blue jackets.

Beatrice in her Gucci gown

The Princess has also chosen Gucci for red carpet events in the past, like a number of other royals including the Duchess of Cambridge. For the 2018 Global Gift Gala, Bea wowed us all in her crystal and sequin-embellished crepe gown, worth £3500. The royal has been having fun wearing a number of exclusive designers recently, and also chose a beautiful Alaïa dress for the Portrait Gala in March. We're not jealous, you are...

