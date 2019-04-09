Has Princess Beatrice been taking style tips from this Kardashian kid? Great minds think alike!

Princess Beatrice never has a day off when it comes to her chic wardrobe. From her Zara handbag and her seriously chic skirts to her statement headbands, we love keeping an eye on what she's rocking. In pictures that appeared on The Daily Mail at the weekend, the daughter of Prince Andrew was spotted on a date with her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and her golden-embroidered Gucci shoes she was rocking are now high up on our wish-list. The £625 'Jordaan' loafers are hugely popular with fashion bloggers and A-list celebs, so the elder sister of Princess Eugenie is in great company. However, it seems its not just grown-ups that are loving these fancy flats, but some very high profile celebrity kids. On Monday, Kourtney Kardashian's adorable little girl Penelope Disick was pictured in her school uniform, rocking the same Gucci flats, but without the embroidery. Who would have thought it, eh?

Princess Beatrice loves Gucci

Penelope may be six years old, but she has already got an impressive wardrobe.Her look is a bit more laid-back than her cousin North; she is often pictured in ripped jeans, leather jackets and even has a mini Fendi spy bag.

Beatrice wore these Gucci Jordaan Embroidered Leather Loafers, £625

And just last week, Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi was pictured on KJ's Instagram, playing with her very own Hermes bag which is worth a whopping £30,000. Er, wow?!

Penelope Disick also has a pair of Gucci loafers

Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter Beatrice does have quite a bit of Gucci in her wardrobe and often dons the Italian label for red carpet events.

For the 2018 Global Gift Gala, B wowed us all in her crystal and sequin-embellished crepe gown, which was worth £3500. And who can forget the Duchess of Cambridge and her purple Gucci pussy-bow blouse? Last month saw the royal rock the £799 top which she teamed with a pair of fabulous black tailored trousers which cost £310 from Jigsaw.

