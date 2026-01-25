Princess Beatrice flies under the radar in frilly dress – and biker boots

Princess Beatrice has kept a relatively low profile so far this year, and on 23 January, she almost flew under royal fans' radars as she headed out in Switzerland. The 37-year-old daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson was photographed during a meeting with H.E. Sheikh Dr Mohammed Alissa at the World Economic Forum.

As she sat speaking with the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League (MWL) and Chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars, the princess wore the 'Textured Tailoring Midi Fit and Flare Dress' by ME + EM, as identified by Royal British Fashion on Instagram.

© Instagram/Muslim World League Princess Beatrice spoke to H.E. Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League

The navy dress featured a frill down the bodice, as well as a collared neckline, accentuated shoulders, and a floaty skirt. Underneath, Beatrice popped on a pair of opaque tights and added an edge to her feminine dress with her 'Ron Lace-Up Winter Boots in Black', a biker style from Tommy Hilfiger.

Beatrice's countryside attire

The outing came after Beatrice enjoyed a weekend away with her sister, Princess Eugenie, 35, and their close friends. Appearing in a photo posted on social media by celebrity nutritionist Gabriela Peacock, the royal was seen in the countryside sporting the ultimate Sloane Ranger look.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 5 times royals recycled their outfits

She donned knee-high wellies with khaki trousers tucked in, a navy coat, and a floppy hat. As HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, explained shortly after Beatrice's outing: " The term 'Sloane Ranger' was coined in the 80s and refers to people living in and around London's Sloane Square.

© @gabrielapeacock Princess Beatrice and Eugenie enjoyed a stylish getaway

"It's a light-hearted term for the stylish group of upper-class fashionistas who embrace various items such as tweed blazers, crisp, tailored shirts, cardigans, pearls and even wellies. Think sleek, outdoor attire in muted greens, heritage print and brown tones." Beatrice certainly nailed the aesthetic!

An uncertain time

The sister duo's outing comes amid a turbulent time for their family. Their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was stripped of his royal titles in October and is set to be evicted from his Windsor mansion, Royal Lodge, along with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, this week.

© AFP via Getty Images, CHRIS JACKSON/AFP via Getty Images Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have faced a tumultuous time with their parents' loss of titles

A source told HELLO!: "Andrew and Sarah have to move out by 25 January. She has stood by him all these years but is now ready to spread her wings. She won't be moving in with him to the new house on the Sandringham Estate.

"She won't be moving into Beatrice's Cotswolds home though. Eugenie's home in Portugal is a contender while she finds somewhere.

© PA Images via Getty Images Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi live in the Cotswolds

"Andrew has stopped getting newspapers or reading anything. He's in his own bubble. The girls do see him. Sarah is still very upset at everything that has happened."