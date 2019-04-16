Princess Beatrice wore a right royal staple on her latest date night The loved-up royal made another appearance

Princess Beatrice has been spotted on another romantic date night with boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! On Monday, they were seen leaving swanky steak restaurant 34 Mayfair, with Beatrice looking beautiful in an elegant crimson midi skirt, navy coat and simple black heels - topped off with one of her favourite luxury handbags. Her £850 'Gucci Queen Margaret GG' mini bag is certainly one of her staple evening accessories - this time, she chose to style it casually cross-body, giving a more laid-back look to her smart outfit.

Beatrice's pleated midi skirt is actually quite the royal staple - the Countess of Wessex, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge are all fans of the silhouette too. Like the Princess, they often team their floaty skirts with simple tucked-in tops and a chic pair of pointed heels.

The royal family's hottest new couple have certainly been enjoying spending time together out and about in London, and Beatrice has been giving royal fans quite an insight into her date night wardrobe. It seems she's been expanding her designer fashion collection, too, since she was spotted in another incredible Gucci piece while out with her man earlier in April - a pair of £625 'Jordaan' loafers with golden embroidery. Jealous, us?

On another occasion in New York, the Princess was seen strolling hand in hand with Edoardo during a day out in the city - this time wearing a pair of statement over-the-knee boots from Stuart Weitzman. The £660 staples are clearly a favourite of Beatrice's - she's been photographed wearing them since way back in 2010.

But if you're after one of Ms York's more affordable date night accessories, you're in luck - she's also been rocking the bargain Zara 'Plaited City Bag' lately. It's just £39.99, and still available online. Where will see the happy couple next?