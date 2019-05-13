Duchess Meghan's latest designer outfit has an A-list twist! See her new coat How beautiful?

The Duchess of Sussex may be busy enjoying her maternity leave – and recently, her first Mother's Day - with baby Archie, but here at HELLO! we're still on Meghan fashion watch! And while new official appearances might be few and far between while the first-time mum spends some private family time at Frogmore Cottage, we've tracked down one of Meghan's previously unseen wardrobe staples, which came to light during the launch of new mental health initiative, Shout.

Image: Twitter @KensingtonPalace

The project, which is a collaboration between both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, saw Harry and Meghan appear in a video to promote the cause – and of course, Meghan looked totally gorgeous. Her statement coat features pretty floral details, and has also been seen previously on actress Reese Witherspoon – owner of fashion brand Draper James, which made the bespoke outerwear. They both look gorgeous in it, we think you'll agree.

The footage of Meghan and Harry is thought to have been taken in 2018. She styled her stand-out coat with a simple black tee and maternity leggings, black heels and her favourite Birks 'Bee Chic' stud earrings - styling her hair in a sleek ponytail. The outfit mystery was in fact solved by royal fashion blog Meghan's Mirror, who spotted the likeness between Reese and Meghan's wardrobes – impressive!

Reese Witherspoon wore the coat to the A Wrinkle In Time premiere afterparty in 2018

We have no doubt that Big Little Lies star Reese would have been thrilled to see Meghan wearing her coat, since she's spoken before about how much she loves the British royals - and particularly Meghan's sister-in-law Kate. Dedicating a page of her book Whiskey in a Teacup to the Duchess of Cambridge, who she calls an "honorary Southern icon," Reese revealed she was over the moon to meet her at a fundraiser in 2011. "The scream that issued from my lips upon receiving [the invitation] – you would have thought I was going to die," Reese wrote in her book. "I wake up early, mind you, but on that day I was up at 4am doing my hair. That's early, even for me. 'I've never seen you this excited,' my husband said. He wasn't kidding."

