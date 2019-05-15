Princess Eugenie's ultra-chic boxy blazer is SO retro – and we love it Retro perfection

Princess Eugenie looked totally gorgeous at her latest appearance! The royal chaired a panel with The Anti-Slavery Collective on Tuesday, to discuss the role of media and technology in combatting modern slavery. For the important event, Eugenie unsurprisingly opted for classic tailoring, wearing a double breasted blazer and matching trousers with a simple grey and black blouse underneath. It seems that the Princess' go-to outerwear this season is a trusty blazer, since she's been spotted wearing a number of different versions lately.

Eugenie wore her statement blazer

Tuesday's jacket gave a retro vibe with its gold buttons and boxy shoulder silhouette – not too unlike the styles her mum Sarah, Duchess of York and Princess Diana were partial to in their early days as royals. Eugenie dressed up her look with simple black heels, and wore her shoulder-length hair down in her signature waves.

The Princess and her fellow co-founder Julia de Boinville alsoappeared on the Anti-Slavery Collective's Instagram Stories, talking to their followers about the #TechTacklesTrafficking event and explaining its importance. "We're excited tonight to have amazing speakers come and impart their wisdom about how they're trying to fight and combat modern slavery," Eugenie tells the camera. "We're hugely excited to moderate the panel – and you can learn all about us if you [follow] @the_anti_slavery_collective!"

Sarah in her buttoned blazer in 1991, and Kate wearing a fitted Smythe number

We're not surprised Eugenie loves blazers – doesn't she look lovely in the videos? The Princess has worn sleek jackets for a number of engagements with the charitable initiative, including a checked style that has an uncanny resemblance to a Smythe number the Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted in. Big sister Princess Beatrice is also fond of a smart buttoned blazer, as is the Duchess of Sussex – it's a right royal trend…

