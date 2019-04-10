Meghan Markle wore these ballet flats ONCE - & they've been sold out ever since The power of Meghan's flats, eh?

The Duchess of Sussex loves her shoes. From her Aquazzura nude high heels to her velvet covered Jimmy Choos, the former Suits star always puts her best foot forward. However, every once in a while, she rocks a pair of flats and they still look just as glam. For her first public appearance with then boyfriend Prince Harry at the 2017 Invictus Games, Meghan famously dressed-down with a pair of skinny jeans, a classic white shirt and a pair of terracotta toned 'Natalie' pumps by Sarah Flint, which cost £264.14. These pointy-toed shoes had a lovely bow detail at the toe and are ideal for glamming up simple outfits.

Meghan wore the 'Natalie' pumps by Sarah Flint in 2017

Predictably, the style sold out after Meghan wore them and at one point, the waiting list was 25,000 people strong. At the start of April, every single shade (including Meghan's fave) were announced to be back in stock but now, they have sold out yet again. Talk about the Meghan effect being in full force, right?

£264.14, Sarah Flint

Speaking of Meghan and her shoes, last year at Ascot, royal fans noted that the raven-haired beauty's shoes looked to be too big for her.

Meghan's finest maternity looks

However, according to The Sun, there's a very clever reason behind this. Stylist Harriet Davey told the paper: "Celebs often go a size up, or even two, in the shoe department when they're at an event or on the red carpet and it's for one reason we can all relate to – to avoid blisters. There's nothing worse than uncomfortable shoes (we've all been there on a night out) and when celebs like Meghan are wearing heels for a long period of time their feet can often swell up."

She explained: "The swelling can cause blisters and in the long run bunions – like long-time heel fan Victoria Beckham has been rumoured to suffer with."

