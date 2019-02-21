Princess Beatrice just had a twinning fashion moment with mum Sarah Ferguson Like mother, like daughter!

Princess Beatrice was pictured at a special event on Tuesday and she outfit twinned with her mother Sarah Ferguson! The rocking redheads attended the Education in Emergencies panel discussion at House of Lords, London, in support of charity Street Child. Sarah is the organisation's founder patron, while both her daughters act as global ambassadors. Both Sarah and Beatrice decided to opt for blue coats as they showed on the red carpet and dont they look chic! Both mother and daughter decided to style their statement jackets in the same way - adding a pop of colour to their little black dresses, black tights and high heel shoes.

Blue beauties!

The 30-year-old royal has clearly been taking inspiration from her family this month - last week at Childline's first ever Trailblazers event in London, Prince Andrew's daughter wowed the red carpet in a stylish little black dress, a majorly-cute studded handbag and a bright red duster coat by Galvan - the same design that her little sister Princess Eugenie rocked back in December at a film premiere. Sharing is caring people! The £700 number is past-season buy and is the ideal number to dress up any plain ensemble.

Beatrice has also been twinning with the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Sussex! We discovered that the royally-loved handbag brand DeMellier was actually first worn by the Princess.

B (her rumoured nickname amongst friends) has been snapped carrying the 'Dubai' design from the brand - in oxblood, which costs £455. Later, Duchess Meghan sported the racing green, Mini Venice tote on a visit to Cardiff and Camilla, 71, carried the exact same bag a year later. Camilla, Pippa, Beatrice and Meghan are in great company too - Beyoncé, Emily Blunt and Lily Collins have all been seen rocking the company's arm candy.

