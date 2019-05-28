This young royal just took some adorable fashion inspiration from Princess Charlotte Her royal cuteness!

Princess Charlotte isn't the only young royal who's fond of pretty little prairie dresses! It turns out the British Princess has a style twin in little India Casiraghi, who stole the show in front of the cameras at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday. Her sweet red dress bears a pretty uncanny resemblance to the outfits the Duchess of Cambridge chooses for four-year-old Charlotte, don't you think? We'd hardly be surprised if both royal mums Kate and Tatiana Santo Domingo shop at the same childrenswear labels, since the Duchess is known to buy her kids' clothes from around Europe.

India looked ultra-cute in her pretty red and white dress

India was spotted at the Formula 1 event with mum Tatiana, dad Andrea Casiraghi and brother Alexandre, as well as other members of the Monaco royal family including Princess Charlene and Prince Albert. Alexandre, 6, who is known as 'Sasha' amongst the family, looked smart in a paisley print shirt, too – and a pair of plimsolls that wouldn't look out of place on Prince George. Turns out royal children have their favourite trends, too!

Prince Louis and Prince George both took their first public steps in these adorable dungarees

Loading the player...

Charlotte also wore a floral summer dress for her most recent appearance, while visiting Kate's garden at the Chelsea Flower Show earlier in May. The £65 frock was the 'Ditsy Floral Button Front Dress' from Rachel Riley, and the little Princess looked might adorable in it, running around barefoot in the outdoor display.

Charlotte often wears pretty floral dresses, too

For her official fourth birthday portraits, Charlotte wore the 'Betsy' dress (online here, £70) from one of Kate's favourite childrenswear designers Trotters, which quickly sold out in a number of sizes. Sophie Mirman, founder and CEO of the brand, told HELLO!: "It’s wonderful to see the young Princess wearing a dress designed by and made exclusively for Trotters using an iconic British fabric from Liberty along with our much loved Hampton Canvas footwear. It is thrilling for a small family business like Trotters to receive such fabulous support."

This is where you can buy Princess Charlotte's adorable fourth birthday outfits