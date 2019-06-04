The Countess of Wessex has customised her wedding tiara! See how it's changed She debuted the look at Monday's state banquet

How beautiful did the Countess of Wessex look at the Buckingham Palace state banquet on Monday night? The royal wore an elegant lilac draped gown for the event, which held in honour of the President of the United States. Royal fans might have noticed that there was another very special detail about her look, too, since she chose to wear her wedding tiara for the occasion, the 'Anthemion' tiara – and it looks like she's remodelled it in a brand new setting.

Sophie looked beautiful at Monday's state banquet

The beautiful diamond headpiece was gifted to Sophie for her 1999 royal wedding, and is known to be made up of a number of antique pieces from the Queen's collection. The Countess has worn it on a number of occasions since her wedding day, though Monday night's new look is thought to be the first time she has rearranged the piece. A customisable tiara? Sounds like a royal win to us!

She usually wears the sections of her tiara further apart

Sophie's stunning gown was made by royal favourite designer Bruce Oldfield, who the Duchess of Cornwall also chose to wear on the night. The Countess carried a silver Anya Hindmarch clutch and matched her sparkling headwear with a diamond necklace and earrings, too. Of course, she also wore her sash and badge as a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order – an honour that was recently gifted to the Duchess of Cambridge by the Queen.

Kate also wowed at the state dinner, wearing an Alexander McQueen gown – and her brand new regalia of course. Kate teamed her look with the Lover's Knot tiara once again, and wore her hair in a sophisticated chignon. The Duchess accessorised her outfit with the Queen Mother's Sapphire and Diamond Fringe Earrings.

Kate debuted her new insignia at the banquet

Duchess Camilla chose to wear her favourite headpiece, too - the diamond Boucheron tiara she often chooses for formal events. She also accessorised with a pearl and rose topaz choker and diamond earrings – we're not sure we can handle all those carats!