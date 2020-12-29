The Queen's moving tribute on Christmas Day revealed The monarch gave an inspiring speech as always

Millions tuned in to watch the Queen deliver her annual Christmas speech on December 25, during which she praised the "indomitable spirit" of people around the world as the coronavirus crisis continues.

And as usual, the monarch paid tribute to her own family as well as her people, placing a sweet photo of her husband the Duke of Edinburgh beside her - but she also sent a sweet message in homage to her late mother, too.

The Queen chose to wear the Courtauld Thomson Scallop-Shell Brooch, which was a favourite piece of the Queen Mother's.

WATCH: The Queen wears poignant brooch for her Christmas speech

The story goes that the royal was gifted the diamond-studded and pearl pin - made in a unique shell design - by writer Winifred Hope Thomson in 1944. She was the sister of Sir Courtauld Thomson, who designed the pretty brooch.

It's said that Winifred was an admirer of the Queen Mother and her work, leaving her the jewel in her will as a mark of respect.

The Queen Mother wore the brooch on her 100th birthday

The Queen Mum often wore the brooch herself, and memorably chose it for her 100th birthday celebrations in 2000. It was inherited by the Queen after her passing in 2002, and Her Majesty has gone on to sport it for many special occasions, too - including Zara and Mike Tindall's royal wedding in 2011.

The Queen also chose to wear the Scallop-Shell brooch to unveil a statue of her mother near Buckingham Palace in 2009, and no doubt it brings back fond memories every time she pins it on her lapel.

The Queen wearing the brooch to unveil a statue of her mother in 2009

In her speech on Christmas Day, the monarch reflected on the past year and spoke of her pride in the nation, saying: "In the United Kingdom and around the world, people have risen magnificently to the challenges of the year, and I am so proud and moved by this quiet, indomitable spirit. To our young people in particular I say thank you for the part you have played."