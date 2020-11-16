Kate Middleton just wore Christmas earrings and we love her for it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge appeared in a new picture on Saturday evening as she spoke to participants of her Hold Still photography project, looking beautiful in an adorable new Boden cardigan - and a pair of surprisingly festive earrings!

During her video call, Kate wore the new accessories from one of her favourite designers Catherine Zoraida - the 'Gold Mistle Kiss' earrings, £180, will no doubt be perfect for Christmas, featuring curved mistletoe leaves which form a pretty hoop shape.

The Duchess is known to love the nature-themed jewels from British designer Catherine - we wonder if she's started feeling festive early like many others in the UK?

Kate wore her new earrings and a blue Boden cardigan

Plenty of royal watchers have reacted to Kate's latest look, with many commenting on Kate's sweet blue cardigan, which is a new piece for the Duchess. Others noticed that the royal is rocking a longer hair look - and in fact, her famous brunette locks also appear lighter in the new clip.

WATCH: The Duchess also appeared in a new video, in a red Zara blazer

Followers of royal Instagram account @katemidleton1 quickly commented, with one writing: "Her hair has definitely grown a lot! Don't think we have seen it this long in a while now," and another added: "Love her with lighter hair! She looks amazing!"

Gold Mistle Kiss Hoop Earrings, £180, Catherine Zoraida

Others swooned over the Duchess' adorable new cardigan - which features a sweet scalloped neckline and a flattering fitted shape.

"I just pre-ordered my cardigan last night. Such a beautiful blue. It will be perfect for spring," one wrote. Another replied: "I so love that cardigan."

Blue scalloped cardigan, £75, Boden

Kate also appeared in a video shared by Kensington Palace, thanking everyone who was involved in the photography project. Wearing her puff shoulder Zara blazer which she first wore at the 2012 London Olympics reception, she also debuted some new jewellery - the 'Paleontology Nugget Necklace' from Alex Monroe.

Inspired by the Natural History Museum, we're not surprised Kate, as the landmark's patron, fell in love with it.

Kate appears to be wearing her hair lighter

The Duchess' latest appearance comes after she sat down to speak with military families to mark Remembrance Week recently.

Wearing a beautiful satin blouse with a statement black collar from Ghost, it was a different look for Kate, who usually opts for crisp white contrast collars.

Wearing Ghost to speak with military families

Of course, the injection of black was likely a nod to the remembrance message, and the Duchess also added black trousers and her poppy pin to her look.

No doubt we'll be seeing plenty more virtual appearances from Kate as the second UK lockdown continues - we're looking forward to seeing more of her at-home fashion…

