Meghan Markle flaunts incredible new ring at Trooping the Colour - is it a push present? The new mum looks radiant

The Duchess of Sussex took a break from maternity leave on Saturday morning to attend the Queen's Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour. Looking absolutely gorgeous in a bespoke navy design from Givenchy, with a hat, peacock blue clutch, and emerald-cut earrings. We've not seen this outfit before, and we also spotted something else we've never seen her wear - a third ring nestled on her wedding ring finger. Could this be a push present from husband, Prince Harry?

The delicate pave-set band is sitting alongside her engagement and wedding rings - the perfect place for a ring from her beloved to celebrate the birth of their first child.

A push present, sometimes referred to as a push gift, is a present gifted by a partner to the mother of their child and typically comes in the form of a ring, necklace or bracelet. Typically, it is given after birth but can be given before and reportedly has been even been known to be presented in the delivery room. Most popular in the United States, thanks to a slew of American celebrities who've shown off their birthing gifts, in recent years people in the United Kingdom have begun to adopt the ritual however some argue they don't like the way it 'materialises' birth.

Meghan is the first member of the royal family who looks to have received a push present from her husband. It's not actually known whether the Duke of Cambridge gave his wife Kate them after the birth of Prince George or Princess Charlotte or Louis.

One thing we do know for sure, however, HELLO HQ is certainly jealous of Meghan's latest accessory - push present or not.